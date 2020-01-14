British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,637.50 ($47.85).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $80.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,973.91. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,363.50 ($44.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

