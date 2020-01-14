Brokerages Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Carter Bank and Trust has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.25.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

