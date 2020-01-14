Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.13. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of $2.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 46.01% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $287.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $22.30 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 913.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 42,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 84,957 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

