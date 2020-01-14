Brokerages Expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. Renasant posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Renasant had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNST shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

RNST opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. Renasant has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after buying an additional 424,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Renasant by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Renasant by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Renasant by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Renasant by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

