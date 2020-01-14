Brokerages Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT at $8.75

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABEO. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Stefano Buono purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 193,618 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

