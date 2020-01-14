Brokerages Set AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) PT at C$28.00

AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.00.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas Canada from C$23.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded AltaGas Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:ACI opened at C$33.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. AltaGas Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.42.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$45.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.30 million. Research analysts predict that AltaGas Canada will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AltaGas Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.71%.

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

