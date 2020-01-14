Brokerages Set Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Price Target at $24.66

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.66.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of AXGT opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. Axovant Gene Therapies has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, equities analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

