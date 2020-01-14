Brokerages Set Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) PT at $14.50

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 410.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Capital Product Partners by 494.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

CPLP opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

