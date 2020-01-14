Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Price Target at $44.22

Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $49.00 price objective on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of OMF opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.31. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in OneMain by 291.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 150,587 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in OneMain by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

