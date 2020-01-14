Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 698.75

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 698.75 ($9.19).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSPG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 695 ($9.14)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 685 ($9.01) on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 659.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 667.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

