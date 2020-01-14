Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

VEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of VEC opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $57.98.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vectrus by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vectrus by 173.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

