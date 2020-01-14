Brokers Issue Forecasts for Metro, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metro in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s FY2020 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$53.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Metro has a 1 year low of C$47.18 and a 1 year high of C$59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.83 billion.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

