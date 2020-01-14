Brokers Offer Predictions for Apple Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $5.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.26.

AAPL stock opened at $316.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,389.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $312.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

