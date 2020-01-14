Brokers Offer Predictions for One Group Hospitality Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKS)

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of One Group Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for One Group Hospitality’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of STKS stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. One Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.77.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in One Group Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 325,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

