Brokers Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 10th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $298.07 on Monday. Align Technology has a one year low of $169.84 and a one year high of $334.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 138,704.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,590,000 after buying an additional 300,590 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $229,902,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.