Brokers Set Expectations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAG)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $374.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.