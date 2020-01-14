Brokers Set Expectations for Univar Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Univar in a research report issued on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Univar stock opened at $23.66 on Monday. Univar has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Univar by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Univar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 970,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Univar by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Univar by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

