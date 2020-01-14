Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $35.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $618.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 95.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

