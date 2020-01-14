Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.