Burst Market Capitalization Tops $7.20 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Burst has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and $5,601.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinroom.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,078,486,463 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

