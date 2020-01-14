Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Byline Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

BY stock opened at $20.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

