Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,647,763 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

