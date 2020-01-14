Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

CZR stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -71.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

