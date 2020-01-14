Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 221.09 ($2.91).

CNE stock opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.58) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 180.28. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

