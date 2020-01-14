Caltex Australia (ASX:CTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.65

Caltex Australia Limited (ASX:CTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$35.65 ($25.28) and last traded at A$35.61 ($25.26), with a volume of 472718 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$35.44 ($25.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$28.26. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.65.

Caltex Australia Company Profile (ASX:CTX)

Caltex Australia Limited engages in purchasing, refining, distributing, selling, and suppling petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through a Caltex network of stores.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Caltex Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caltex Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.