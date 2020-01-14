Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.00 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 200.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,004.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,613,000 after purchasing an additional 832,501 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,092,000 after purchasing an additional 184,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

