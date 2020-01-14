Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 321,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CAMT opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $410.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

