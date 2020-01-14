Canaccord Genuity Boosts Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target to C$2.00

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SOX. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Stuart Olson in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.00 to C$1.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Stuart Olson from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stuart Olson from C$3.75 to C$1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Stuart Olson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.79.

Shares of Stuart Olson stock opened at C$1.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65. Stuart Olson has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.59.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$243.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stuart Olson will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

