Canaccord Genuity Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$28.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$15.11 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.79 and a 1-year high of C$18.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.93.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$166.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About North American Construction Group

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

