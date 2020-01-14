Canaccord Genuity Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$26.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.14.

Shares of ARE opened at C$17.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.54. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$16.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 45.27%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

