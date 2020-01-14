Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $327.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $262.70 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $188.11 and a one year high of $263.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AXA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 50,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

