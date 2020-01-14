Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$10.00.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of CFX opened at C$8.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.92 million and a P/E ratio of 169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.07. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$19.80.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.37) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$216.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

