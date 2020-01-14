Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $690.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $620.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $605.31.

ISRG opened at $603.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $589.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

