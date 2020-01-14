CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised CanWel Building Materials Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

CWX stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.84.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$354.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amar Doman bought 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,035 shares in the company, valued at C$696,789. Also, Director Sam Fleiser purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,076.25.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

