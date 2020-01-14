Capital One Financial Comments on EOG Resources Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

EOG stock opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.