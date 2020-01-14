Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oceaneering International’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10).

A number of other research firms have also commented on OII. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

NYSE:OII opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.20. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

