Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price objective lifted by Maxim Group from $3.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of SAVA opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 194,111 shares of company stock worth $749,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

