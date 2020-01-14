Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTT. ValuEngine cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE CTT opened at $10.82 on Monday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 166,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

