Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stake Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 319.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,810 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Centene by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

CNC stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,416,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

