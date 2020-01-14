Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CenterState Banks, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its operating divisions consist of Commercial and Retail Banking, and Correspondent Banking and Capital Market. Commercial and Retail Banking division provides traditional deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. Correspondent Banking and Capital Market division offers correspondent bank checking and fed funds purchased products; and safekeeping, bond accounting, and asset and liability consulting services to small to medium size financial institutions primarily in Florida, Alabama and Georgia. CenterState Banks services include demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, cash management, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, domestic collections, savings bonds, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers and banking by mail and by Internet. CenterStat “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.50 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $23.98 on Friday. Centerstate Bank has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 134,212 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 761.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 193,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

