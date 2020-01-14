Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 141,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33,932.8% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 168,646 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 770,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 50,004 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

