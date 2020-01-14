Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,941 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after buying an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after buying an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

