Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 990.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 787.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after buying an additional 920,813 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

NYSE WMT opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $330.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.