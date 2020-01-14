Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

