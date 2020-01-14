Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,275 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.44 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

