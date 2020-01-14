Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 658 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.48. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.41 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.72.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

