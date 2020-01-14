Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 798 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Autodesk by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $192.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

