Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 583,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

CNTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Union Gaming Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Casinos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

