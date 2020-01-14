CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OMC. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

