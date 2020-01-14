CenturyLink Investment Management Co Has $1.06 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,373 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $455,070. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.